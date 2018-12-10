SALT LAKE CITY — If you missed Black Friday or Cyber Monday, you’re in luck — Monday is, well, Green Monday.

eBay coined the term in 2007 when it said it was the “best sales day” in December, which, according to the company, was the second Monday in December, CNET reported.

“Back then, two-day shipping wasn't nearly as prevalent, so this was also positioned as one of the last days to shop online and still receive purchases in time for Christmas,” according to CNET.

Multiple tech news websites highlighted some good deals you can find across the web for Green Monday, which lasts until 11:59 p.m. tonight.

Amazon’s Kindle Paperwhite and Audible bundle

Amazon is selling a Kindle package that will include the Kindle Paperwhite — the most basic form of the Kindle — along with Bluetooth headphones and a three-month trial of Audible, The Verge reports. The costs are different depending on which model you buy. It will cost $139 for the 8GB and $179 for the 32GB model.

Amazon Echo

You can buy an Amazon Echo device for $69.99.

Amazon Fire TV Stick

The Fire TV stick is available on Amazon for $24.99, which is $5 less than the Black Friday price.

Nintendo Switch Pro Controller

Want a new controller for the Switch? You can find it for $56, which is $14 off the original price.

eBay

You can receive 30 percent off products you buy on eBay.

JCPenney

In a similar move, JCPenney allows 30 percent off when you spend $100 or more. You can also earn 25 percent off when you spend up to $100, according to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Target

The superstore offers 30 percent off home items, children’s clothing and discounts on toys and video games.

You can also buy two games and receive a $50 gift card to Target.

Sears

Sears is also offering a slew of discounts on online items, including free shipping on orders $59 or more.

All other deals:

The Verge has a lengthy list of many other deals you can find online.