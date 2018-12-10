OGDEN — Faraday Lectures, a unique celebration combining the holidays and science, return to Weber State University Friday, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., on the first and second floors of the Tracy Hall Science Center. The family-friendly event is free and open to the public.

The lectures pay homage to Michael Faraday, a renowned English scientist known for his contributions to electromagnetism and electrochemistry. Faraday hosted Christmas lectures at The Royal Institution in London from 1825 to 1861. WSU has continued the holiday tradition to entertain and educate both children and adults.

“Every member of the chemistry and biochemistry department became a scientist because they were fascinated by our physical world, even from a young age,” assistant professor Brandon Burnett, said in a statement. “We hope to provide an opportunity to fascinate and inspire the next generation of great scientists through a celebration of cool chemistry.”

Demonstrations and activities will teach scientific principles such as chemical reactions, energy, catalysts and hydrophobic materials. Presentations will be provided by faculty from the chemistry and biochemistry departments, the Weber State Chemistry Club and high school students from Weber High and NUAMES.

Weber State’s College of Science began hosting the Faraday Lectures in 2013 and has continued and grown the event each holiday season since.

Visit weber.edu/chemistry/faraday for more information about the lectures.