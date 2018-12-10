LOGAN — Historian Patrick Q. Mason has been named the new Leonard J. Arrington Endowed Chair of Mormon History and Culture at Utah State University.

The position is housed in the religious studies program within the history department.

Mason’s decision to join USU “is a great moment not only for religious studies and the history department, but also for our college and university,” said Joseph Ward, dean of the College of Humanities and Social Sciences.

Mason has published a number of books and articles on the culture of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and American religious history, as well as religion’s role in conflict and peace building.

Among his most recent books is “What Is Mormonism? A Student’s Introduction.” He’s now in the process of completing two books: “The Battles of Zion: Mormonism and Violence” and its bookend, “Weapons of Peace: A Mormon Theology of Nonviolence.”

Mason is a past president of the Mormon History Association and for six years has served on the board of the national organization Arrington himself founded in 1965. Currently, Mason is the Howard W. Hunter Chair of Mormon Studies at Claremont Graduate University in Southern California, where he also serves as the dean of the School of Arts and Humanities. He will join USU in July 2019, succeeding professor Philip Barlow, the current Arrington chair, who will retire late this month.

The endowed chair is named in honor of Arrington, a scholar who is widely regarded to be the founder of Mormon academic studies.

Mason, a native of Sandy, earned his undergraduate degree in history from Brigham Young University. He then attended the University of Notre Dame where he received a master’s degree in international peace studies and a doctorate in history. His first tenure-track position was at the American University in Cairo.