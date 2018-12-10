SALT LAKE CITY — Monday’s Google Doodle paid homage to Nelly Sachs, a German Jewish poet and dramatist who previously won the Nobel Prize in literature.

The doodle, which you can see on Google’s main page, shows an old-fashioned typewriter with warplanes and smoking buildings in the background.

The doodle celebrates Sachs’ 127th birthday, the company said in a blog post.

More details: Sachs was born in 1891 into a Jewish family living in Berlin. She studied dance and literature before publishing her poetry in German publications, according to Google.

During this time, Sachs met Swedish writer Selma Lagerloff, who later asked the Swedish royal family to help move Sachs’ family from Germany during World War II.

Once she arrived in Sweden, she spent years writing poetry and plays about the aftermath of World War II, as well as about those who died in the war or concentration camps.

More works: Her poetry collections included “In the Houses of Death" (1946), “Eclipse of Stars" (1949), “And No One Knows Where to Go" (1957), and “Flight and Metamorphosis" (1959), according to The Independent.

She also worked on the play “Eli" (1951).

Famous poem: Google highlighted “O die Schornsteine” (“O the Chimneys”), which was her most famous poem, as it “evokes the spirits of the dearly departed through the image of smoke rising from the camps.”

More awards: Sachs “won many other accolades” throughout her career, according to Newsweek, including the 1965 Peace Prize of the German Book Trade.