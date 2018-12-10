SALT LAKE CITY — There have been a lot of dunks at Vivint Arena over the years, and Utah Jazz fans have been particularly spoiled recently by NBA dunk champ Donovan Mitchell.

The monster smash that BYU forward Yoeli Childs hammered down on the Utes during Saturday’s 74-59 win ranks up there with the best of ‘em.

Even some Ute fans have admitted they were impressed by Childs’ dunk on top of forwards Both Gach and Novak Topalovic.

“I almost went Rucker Park and ran on the floor after that dunk,” diehard Ute fan Jason Stapley wrote. (His mom and fellow Utah faithful Terry said she was equally impressed, for what it's worth.)

Everybody in the sports world was, too. Even ESPN.

The comments on Twitter were entertaining.

“Baptized by the Fighting Mormons.”

“Pac-12 athletes aren’t ready for the savagery of the WCC.”

“Novak Topalovic, you made SportsCenter, man!”

“Yoeli Childs is under Honor Code investigation for assaulting two Utes.”

“I think Yoeli Childs just made two Utes transfer.”

“Wee Woo Wee Woo Wee Woo.”

It was undoubtedly the most explosive dunk by a BYU player since Mike Hall took flight against the Air Force.

Take a look at Childs’ dunk from another angle via Ch. 4 sportscaster Dana Greene.

What up, YO! Yoeli Childs with the monster dunk! @BYUbasketball pic.twitter.com/02azoolF4d — Dana Greene (@dana_greene) December 8, 2018

President Russell M. Nelson of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints was at the BYU-Utah game, and we’ll assume this thumbs-up was for the dunk.

President Nelson at the BYU vs Utah game. #GoCougs pic.twitter.com/peBR3fEzJN — Daniel Haslam 🏔 (@DanHaslam) December 8, 2018

Although that moment stole the show at Saturday’s Beehive Classic, the doubleheader featuring the BYU-Utah rivalry showdown and the Utah State-Weber State matchup offered an afternoon of entertainment.

• But first, a couple more tweets about the Childs dunk:

From Childs:

The bench reaction is everything!! Grateful for the boys! #GoCougs https://t.co/Y9mgNz1HkP — Yoeli Childs (@yochilds22) December 8, 2018

From Spida:

From Laker guard Josh Hart:

Dude from BYU just dunked on the whole University of Utah 😳 — Josh Hart (@joshhart) December 8, 2018

With … Titanic music?!

• As we wrote Sunday, not many people witnessed perhaps the best part of the BYU-Utah game — a friendly interaction between Utah coach Larry Krystkowiak and BYU guard Nick Emery. Check out the article and the pregame greeting.

• Utah center Jaycee Johnson had a nice dunk over BYU’s Dalton Nixon, but some wondered if Johnson purposely brought his foot up to greet Nixon’s face in the follow-through.

Pretty positive this was not intentional by Jayce Johnson, kicking Dalton Nixon in the face, but there's always something to talk about in the Utah-BYU game. pic.twitter.com/jkHL563wYF — Dana Greene (@dana_greene) December 8, 2018

Multiple Utes tweeted something along the lines of this tweet, which mentioned how Johnson often has “limbs flying out of control” on the court: “That would insinuate he has any coordination to pull of that feat and well…. have you watched him play?”

Johnson’s leg extension reminded Cody Eden of the time Karl Malone’s foot gave Tim Duncan a kiss on the pucker.

• Utah guard Sedrick Barefield missed the first two free throws after being fouled while shooting a 3. That prompted an “In your face!” chant by the Cougars’ rowdy ROC section. Barefield then shot a free throw in their face.

• Hall of Fame coach Jerry Sloan and his wife Tammy sat on the second row down from the Utah bench.

• For a change, the Cougarettes dance team was not booed by some unappreciative non-BYU fans when they took to the court to perform. (They draw boos when dancing at Jazz games.)

• Some of the biggest cheers from the Utah section came as highlights of the Utes’ football season were shown on the massive video screens during a Holiday Bowl advertisement. Ute fans chanted “Eight in a row!” — in reference to the football team’s winning streak, not how many consecutive points Childs scored.

• During the six-minute scoreless stretch to begin the second half — when BYU seized control of the game — multiple Ute fans on Twitter grumbled about Krystkowiak being the eighth-highest paid coach in the country. He’s making $3.39 million a season.

• A male fan from each school shot free throws on opposite ends of the court during a break-in play. BYU fans were fortunate their representative was not playing in the actual game — unless the rules were changed to make it an airball contest. When play resumed, Utah guard Tim Allen’s form from the line was so much better than the two fans’ it looked like he invented free-throw shooting.

• BYU player Zac Seljaas’s old-school haircut looks like it’s paying homage to Fred Roberts.

• Attendance for the second Beehive Classic was up by three thousand from 2017 — from 7,729 to 10,768 — thanks to the BYU-Utah matchup.

• BYU coach Dave Rose pointed out that it was a late-arriving crowd for the noon tipoff, but he liked that the arena “was rocking” by the time everybody arrived and woke up. “It felt like a postseason tournament game — both fan bases in the house, both bands — and it was fun for our guys.”

• A lot was made about Krystkowiak saying he’d remain “neutral” about whether he wanted the Beehive Classic to continue, but he did insinuate that he’d like to keep playing BYU — or so it seemed. “Rivalry games, I do believe, are good.”

The school that dunked on his school would certainly agree — especially in basketball.