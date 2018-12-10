SALT LAKE CITY — Republican Mitt Romney raised and spent more than five times as much as his Democratic opponent on his way to the U.S. Senate.

Romney took in $5.5 million, including a $1.2 million transfer from his failed presidential campaign, for his victory over Jenny Wilson. He spent nearly $5.2 million, leaving $353,000 in his campaign account, according to his post-election Federal Election Commission finance report.

Wilson, a Salt Lake County Council member, didn't crack the $1 million mark in her uphill battle against the popular and well-funded Romney.

Her campaign raised $960,000 and spent $942,000, according to her FEC report. She has $18,000 left in her account.

Romney won the election last month with 62.6 percent of the vote to 30.9 percent for Wilson. Three third-party candidates combined for 6.5 percent.

Romney's spending comes out to $7.78 per vote, while Wilson spent $2.87 per vote.

While Romney heads to Washington to replace retiring GOP Sen. Orrin Hatch, Wilson launched a campaign to succeed Democratic Congressman-elect Ben McAdams as Salt Lake County mayor.