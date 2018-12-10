SALT LAKE CITY — “Stranger Things 3” may not arrive until next summer, but we learned a little bit more about the road ahead on Sunday.

What's going on: Netflix announced the official episode titles for the science fiction show’s third season Sunday. No other plot details were announced.

Watch the trailer below:

In the summer of 1985, the adventure continues... pic.twitter.com/m3s6hyJL8k — Stranger Things (@Stranger_Things) December 10, 2018

Here are the episode titles:

“Suzie, Do You Copy?“

“The Mall Rats“

“The Case Of The Missing Lifeguard“

“The Sauna Test“

“The Source“

“The Birthday“

“The Bite“

“The Battle Of Starcourt“

The trailer for the season revealed the third season will occur in summer 1985. This represents a nearly yearlong time jump from season 2, which took place in fall 1984, according to GameSpot.

Flashback: In July 2018, "Stranger Things" showed a teaser for the upcoming show, which depicted characters working at the Starcourt mall for the summer. Jenna Alton wrote how the trailer showed fan favorite Steve Harrington (Joe Keery) working at an ice cream shop alongside a new character to be played by Maya Hawke, who recently joined the cast.

Release: The new season arrives in summer 2019.