Rudy Gobert became the first NBA player in 15 seasons to get tossed in the first three minutes of a game, according to ESPN.
After picking up his second foul against Houston, last week, he slapped away a couple of water cups at the scorer’s table, triggering his ejection.
“Fouls were called,” Gobert said, “and I had a stupid reaction.”
Not necessarily.
Rock On believes any time you can throw things at the office and take the day off it’s a good thing.
HILL COUNTRY
Former BYU quarterback Taysom Hill has rushed for a touchdown, completed a pass, caught a pass, returned a kick, blocked a punt and made a tackle on special teams.
Is there any doubt he’ll someday own the Saints?
LIGHTS OUT
BYU’s Nick Emery exchanged pleasantries with Utah coach Larry Krystkowiak prior to Saturday’s rivalry game.
Kryskowiak told media afterward that the gesture was sincere and unrehearsed.
“It’s not for TV,” he said after BYU’s 15-point win.
Neither were the Utes, Coach. Neither were the Utes.
RISING SUNS
Earlham (Indiana) College suspended its football program after losing 53 consecutive games.
The Phoenix Suns are saying: “Yes! We’re No.1!”
FAMILY FIRST
Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers and wife Tiffany are expecting their ninth child.
They say they’re thrilled with the news, but may have to make cuts before finalizing their 53-child roster.
PROTECTION BIZ
UFC has banned a fan that entered the Octagon, last fall, in an attempt to defend Conor McGregor.
Sources say the same guy has been offered a spot on the Arizona Cardinals’ offensive line.
STYLE POINTS
The South Bend Tribune carried a story under the headline, “Ranking college football’s top 10 bowl games you won’t want to miss.”
Utah State vs. North Texas in the New Mexico Bowl made the list at No. 10.
Rock On has no respect for any grouping that doesn’t include the Bad Boy Mowers Gasparilla Bowl.
DETAIL MANComment on this story
ESPN writer Adam Rittenberg is picking every bowl winner, and has all three Utah schools succeeding.
He foresees Utah State topping North Texas in the New Mexico Bowl, BYU edging Western Michigan in the Potato Bowl and Utah handling Northwestern in the Holiday Bowl.
This just in: Rittenberg has been awarded the “Writer with Too Much Time on his Hands Award.”
ANDRE ALWAYS
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar says he turned down the role of Fezzik in “The Princess Bride.”
What? No Andre the Giant?
Inconthievable!