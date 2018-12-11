Rudy Gobert became the first NBA player in 15 seasons to get tossed in the first three minutes of a game, according to ESPN.

After picking up his second foul against Houston, last week, he slapped away a couple of water cups at the scorer’s table, triggering his ejection.

“Fouls were called,” Gobert said, “and I had a stupid reaction.”

Not necessarily.

Rock On believes any time you can throw things at the office and take the day off it’s a good thing.

David Goldman New Orleans Saints quarterback Taysom Hill (7) warms up before the first half of an NFL football game between the Atlanta Falcons and the New Orleans Saints, Thursday, Dec. 7, 2017, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/David Goldman)

HILL COUNTRY

Former BYU quarterback Taysom Hill has rushed for a touchdown, completed a pass, caught a pass, returned a kick, blocked a punt and made a tackle on special teams.

Is there any doubt he’ll someday own the Saints?

LIGHTS OUT

BYU’s Nick Emery exchanged pleasantries with Utah coach Larry Krystkowiak prior to Saturday’s rivalry game.

Kryskowiak told media afterward that the gesture was sincere and unrehearsed.

“It’s not for TV,” he said after BYU’s 15-point win.

Neither were the Utes, Coach. Neither were the Utes.

RISING SUNS

Earlham (Indiana) College suspended its football program after losing 53 consecutive games.

The Phoenix Suns are saying: “Yes! We’re No.1!”

Chris Carlson FILE - In this June 6, 2017, file photo, Los Angeles Chargers' Phillip Rivers throws during an NFL football practice in San Diego. The Chargers have made the move north to Los Angeles, where the franchise played its first game in 1960. Rivers didn't want to uproot his wife and eight children, so he's making the commute from his home in Rancho Santa Fe to the team's new headquarters in Costa Mesa, which is about 75 miles and can take 90 minutes or more. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson, File)

FAMILY FIRST

Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers and wife Tiffany are expecting their ninth child.

They say they’re thrilled with the news, but may have to make cuts before finalizing their 53-child roster.

PROTECTION BIZ

UFC has banned a fan that entered the Octagon, last fall, in an attempt to defend Conor McGregor.

Sources say the same guy has been offered a spot on the Arizona Cardinals’ offensive line.

STYLE POINTS

The South Bend Tribune carried a story under the headline, “Ranking college football’s top 10 bowl games you won’t want to miss.”

Utah State vs. North Texas in the New Mexico Bowl made the list at No. 10.

Rock On has no respect for any grouping that doesn’t include the Bad Boy Mowers Gasparilla Bowl.

Jack Dempsey Utah State quarterback Jordan Love throws against Colorado State during the first half of an NCAA football game Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018, in Fort Collins, Colo. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

DETAIL MAN

ESPN writer Adam Rittenberg is picking every bowl winner, and has all three Utah schools succeeding.

He foresees Utah State topping North Texas in the New Mexico Bowl, BYU edging Western Michigan in the Potato Bowl and Utah handling Northwestern in the Holiday Bowl.

This just in: Rittenberg has been awarded the “Writer with Too Much Time on his Hands Award.”

ANDRE ALWAYS

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar says he turned down the role of Fezzik in “The Princess Bride.”

What? No Andre the Giant?

Inconthievable!