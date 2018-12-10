Provided by Hale Centre Theatre
The Utah family of a child who died of a treatable illness is hoping others won’t have to experience the same fate. Read more.

An interfaith vigil to end gun violence was a remembrance for victims since Sandy Hook. Read more.

Utah State hires Gary Andersen as head coach for the second time. Read more.

The Deseret News spoke with Utah YouTube star Lexi Walker about her acting debut as Dorothy in the “Wizard of Oz.” Read more.

The Utah Jazz lost to the San Antonio Spurs Sunday night. Read more.

A look at national headlines:

  • U.K. can still halt Brexit, Europe’s top court rules | The New York Times
  • Climate change: Trump coal event overshadowed at COP24 | BBC News
  • From pinnacle to punchline: How Trump diminished the job of his chief of staff | Politico
  • Yellow vest protests: Macron to hold crisis meeting | BBC News
  • As southeastern winter storm fades, canceled flights and icy roads remain | CNN
