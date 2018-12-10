SALT LAKE CITY — Here’s a look at the news for Dec. 10.
A look at our top headlines:
The Utah family of a child who died of a treatable illness is hoping others won’t have to experience the same fate. Read more.
An interfaith vigil to end gun violence was a remembrance for victims since Sandy Hook. Read more.
Utah State hires Gary Andersen as head coach for the second time. Read more.
The Deseret News spoke with Utah YouTube star Lexi Walker about her acting debut as Dorothy in the “Wizard of Oz.” Read more.
The Utah Jazz lost to the San Antonio Spurs Sunday night. Read more.
A look at our InDepth coverage:
- How many gifts should a child get for Christmas? Here's what experts say
- Did world leaders listen to the G20 Interfaith Forum?
- What's next for religious freedom in 2019? Faith leaders and policymakers weigh in
- 'Run, Hide, Fight': A Utah Jewish synagogue trains to face an active shooter after the deadliest assault on Jews in U.S. history
Our most-read stories:
- We now have the first audio recording from Mars, thanks to NASA's InSight lander; listen here.
- 'Fixer Upper' couple Chip and Joanna Gaines are coming back to TV. Will it help Discovery?
- Here are the 100 best places to work in 2019, according to Glassdoor
- Friendly rivals: Utes' Larry Krystkowiak, BYU's Nick Emery have another exchange on the court
- BYU women's volleyball: Cougars get past Texas in straight sets, earn a trip to the NCAA Tournament Final Four
A look at national headlines:
- U.K. can still halt Brexit, Europe’s top court rules | The New York Times
- Climate change: Trump coal event overshadowed at COP24 | BBC News
- From pinnacle to punchline: How Trump diminished the job of his chief of staff | Politico
- Yellow vest protests: Macron to hold crisis meeting | BBC News
- As southeastern winter storm fades, canceled flights and icy roads remain | CNN