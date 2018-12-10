SALT LAKE CITY — Another phase of state auditors' wide-reaching review of Utah's homeless system has concluded.

And again, it's not complimentary.

The audit was meant to answer legislators' concerns about the overall performance of the state's homeless system and questions of which programs are effective at achieving goals or placing the homeless in housing.

But auditors from the Legislative Auditor General's Office ran into a roadblock.

"Due to problems with the data and weak management information systems, we were unable to answer either question," auditors wrote in the report released Monday morning.

"Although we found no shortage of information about client activities and the services provided to them, we did not find the data to be of much use in terms of monitoring program outcomes," auditors said.

Therefore, due to problems with data inconsistencies, auditors determined Utah "lacks oversight and performance measures" within its homeless system.

The system, auditors estimate, spent more than $100 million in 2017 on direct and indirect costs associated with homelessness.

The audit comes after two previous audits, including a review of the funding and expenditures for the homeless initiative and a review of the Road Home's three facilities, which showed widespread drug use and lax rules enforcement within shelter walls.

The Audit Subcommittee of the Legislative Management Committee was scheduled to review the audit during its 8 a.m. meeting Monday.

Monday's audit also found because of data inconsistencies, a report that garnered national headlines for Utah's homelessness efforts was based off of "poor data."

That report? It was from 2015, when the state's Department of Workforce Services officials said they had largely achieved their goal to reduce the number of chronically homeless individuals, reporting the population had declined 91 percent since 2005.

However, "due to problems with the data," auditors determined that statistic was "erroneously reported" and "those figures were inaccurate."

"While the data presented shows a significant drop in the number of chronically homeless people, much of the decrease can be attributed to changes made in the methods used to count chronic homelessness," auditors wrote.

For example, the 2015 number came from raw data from the state's point-in-time count — a survey done on a single day each year — while previous years' statistics were annualized numbers. The state also stopped counting people in transitional housing as being chronically homeless, auditors reported.

"It should be noted," auditors added, "that the Department of Workforce Services also recognizes the problems with the past chronic homelessness data and has discontinued using them."

And while the state has "greatly expanded the housing available for the chronically homeless," auditors said Utah "needs to utilize consistent and reliable data to be able to continually evaluate the performance of individual programs and the entire homeless services system."

Therefore, auditors recommend that the State Homeless Coordinating Committee — the agency in charge of overseeing the state's system — "strengthen" the state's Homeless Management Information System so it can be used "as an effective tool for creating a more results-driven system for serving the homeless."

Auditors said when they showed the system's users the inconsistencies found in the data, "they attributed the data errors to a lack of training for the case workers who enter the data," auditors reported.

Auditors also concluded the state needs a "coordinated response" to homelessness, and recommended steps to "unite" the state's agencies, local governments, business community and service providers "behind a common strategy."

"Better oversight and planning are needed to improve Utah's response to homelessness," auditors said, calling for the creation of an "oversight body that is responsible for strategic planning, goal setting, and results monitoring." So, auditors recommended the Legislature clarify in state statute the State Homeless Coordinating Committee's specific responsibilities.

While some communities like Salt Lake County and Salt Lake City have prepared for a strategic plan for homeless services, auditors said the "local level oversight is fragmented among different boards and committees."

"To strengthen local planning and accountability, we recommend that the (State Homeless Coordinating Committee) designate local oversight bodies for homeless services in each region of the state," auditors wrote.

Auditors also recommend that the Legislature consider requiring the State Homeless Coordinating Committee to adopt a statewide "strategic plan" to reduce homelessness and also require the committee to develop a system to monitor goals and strategies within the plan and report its progress.

Additional information will be posted throughout the day.