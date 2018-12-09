Five days after demolishing the San Antonio Spurs by 34 points, 139-105, at Vivint Arena, the Utah Jazz stumbled to a double-digit defeat to Gregg Popovich's club at the AT&T Center. The Jazz's rally fell short as they fell to the Spurs 110-97 on Sunday afternoon in San Antonio.

Here's three takeaways as Utah began a back-to-back road set on the short end of the scoreboard while dropping to 12-13:

• Donovan Mitchell had another big night with 27 points — albeit on 8-of-21 shooting — and Ricky Rubio threw in 26 points, but the Jazz didn't have much offensive help outside of those two. Rudy Gobert was the only other Utah player in double figures with 12 points to go with eight rebounds and seven assists.

• Meanwhile, the Spurs had three players score 20 or more — DeMar DeRozan (26 points), Rudy Gay (23) and LaMarcus Aldridge (20) — as they pulled off a remarkable 47-point turnaround from Tuesday's blowout loss.

• The Jazz only scored 36 points in the first half — 18 points in each of the first two quarters — while falling behind by 18 points at the break. The Spurs took control for good in that second quarter by going on a 12-0 run before halftime.

• Utah cut the Spurs' big lead down to eight, 99-91, midway through the fourth quarter, but the Jazz went without a point from the 5:13 mark until Mitchell hit free throws with 2:48 remaining. San Antonio re-established a 15-point lead in that 2-1/2-minute drought.

Next 3:

• Monday, Dec. 10, at Oklahoma City (16-8), 6 p.m. MST

• Wednesday, Dec. 12, vs. Miami (11-14), 7 p.m.

• Saturday, Dec. 15, vs. Orlando (12-14), 3 p.m.