SALT LAKE CITY — Utah didn’t have much sting at the Beehive Classic. The Utes dropped a 74-59 decision to BYU in a game they trailed for more than 33 1/2 minutes. Other notable shortcomings include a 40-28 rebounding disparity and 36.5 percent shooting.

Utah coach Larry Krystkowiak noted the impact of the latter, explaining that players need to see the ball go in to boost energy elsewhere.

“That was a perfect storm where we didn’t score enough and we were lax at the other end — put our guard down and they got it going,” he said.

BYU led 32-28 at halftime and opened the second half with a 13-0 run. The Cougars went on to shoot 56.7 percent after the break to win handily. Yoeli Childs finished with 31 points and 11 rebounds.

“I know we didn’t have anybody that could stop him, and there were times that we sent two guys at him and we still couldn’t stop him,” said Krystkowiak, who added that Childs creates a dilemma because he’s such a willing passer.

The loss dropped Utah to 4-4 on the season. The Utes play at Kentucky on Saturday (3 p.m., ESPN2).

“I think it’s really cool. It’s going to be a good experience just from a personal level, growing up and watching guys like Brandon Knight and John Wall play there,” said Utah guard Sedrick Barefield. “It will be cool to step in that arena, but once the lights are on, you don’t really think of that.”

The Utes, Barefield added, are going out there to compete. In the meantime, he acknowledged, they’ve “just got a lot of growing to do.”

Utah is in a season-long pattern of winning one and then losing one. Consistent victories is the obvious aim.

“I’ve challenged our guys. Everybody is going to have to play harder and we’ll just keep grinding,” Krystkowiak said. “Our coaching staff is excited about trying to get this team better.”

EXTRA STUFF: This was the first neutral-site game between Utah and BYU since a 2006 Mountain West Conference tourney meeting in Denver. … Barefield topped the Utes with 16 points. … Riley Battin and Both Gach each grabbed a team-high six rebounds. … Battin was Utah’s assists leader with five. … Novak Topalovic had two steals. … Utah’s next home game is Dec. 17 against Florida A&M. Then come visits by Northern Arizona (Dec. 21) and Nevada (Dec. 29). … The Utes open Pac-12 play Jan. 3 at Arizona State.