LAYTON — Police arrested two people Saturday in connection with an armed robbery in November in which a shot was fired.

Police say the robbery took place Nov. 12 at the Quail Cove apartments, 2090 N. Hillfield Road in Layton.

"In that robbery, two males arranged to purchase marijuana from one of their associates," Layton police said in a statement. "During the drug transaction, one male presented a firearm and struck the seller in the head."

The victim, 18, suffered "a significant cut" to the head and required numerous stitches, according to investigators.

"At some point during the altercation, a round was fired by the suspect with the gun, striking a wall in the apartment complex where the transaction was taking place," police said.

Detectives recently identified one of the suspects and arrested him Saturday without incident while serving a search warrant at a residence near 2500 North and 500 West in Layton. A SWAT team assisted in the arrest.

Nathan Hickerson, 18, was booked into the Davis County Jail for investigation of aggravated robbery and discharge of a firearm.

While searching the home, officers discovered "a distribution quantity of marijuana, two handguns, and clothing matching the description of that worn by Hickerson at the time of the robbery," police said.

A 17-year-old boy was also booked into juvenile detention for investigation of possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and possession of a firearm by a restricted person.