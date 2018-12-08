The men’s basketball team was unable to get a win on the road this weekend after suffering defeat to South Dakota School of Mines, 55-52.

Westminster took the lead from the home side with 11:46 left in the first half and kept that lead until the Hardrockers tied it at the end of the first.

The Griffins scored first in the second half for the lead. The lead changed hands seven times, falling to SDSMT with 34 seconds remaining. Both teams went to the free-throw line four times. Westminster made two, and the Hardrockers made four to keep the lead and win 55-52.

Free throws made the difference in the end as the Hardrockers eked out a win against Westminster. Westminster scored 19-of-46 from the field and SDSMT scored 19-of-47. From beyond the arc, Westminster made 5-of-15, while SDSMT made 4-of-13. Westminster was 3-of-9 from the charity stripe in the first half and 6-of-11 in the second, while the Hardrockers went 9-of-14 in the first and 4-of-4 in the second.

Ely Jai Jai led the team with 14 points. He also grabbed four boards and recorded one steal.

Jacob McCord grabbed 12 rebounds and scored 10 points for his first double-double of the season.

The Griffins wrap up the 2018 year with two home games on Friday and Saturday against CSU-Pueblo and New Mexico Highlands.