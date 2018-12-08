The Dixie State women’s basketball team dropped an 89-70 decision to Black Hills State on Saturday inside the Young Center in Spearfish, South Dakota.

The Trailblazers (4-2, 1-2 RMAC) jumped out to a 6-0 lead early in the first quarter behind a Lisa VanCampen layup and four points by Mariah Martin. Black Hills State countered with a 7-0 run to take a 7-6 advantage. The Trailblazers responded with a 10-4 run to build a 16-11 lead. Keslee Stevenson scored five of the 10 points during the stretch, including a 3-pointer. The teams traded baskets during the next two minutes, and DSU took a 22-19 lead to the second quarter.

Dixie State built its largest lead of the game less than three minutes into the second frame after recording consecutive steals followed by layups to push the advantage to 29-22. But after a BHSU timeout, the Yellow Jackets countered with a 14-4 run to retake the lead at 36-33. VanCampen pulled DSU to within 36-35 with a jumper, but BHSU responded with a 7-2 run to take a 43-37 lead into the halftime break.

The Yellow Jackets pushed the lead to nine points at 48-39 early in the third quarter, but Dixie State responded with a 13-2 run to regain the lead at 52-50. VanCampen sparked the run with a triple and a layup, while Morgan Myers added four points during the stretch. But DSU did not lead again.

Black Hills State responded with a 21-2 run spanning the next seven minutes and into the fourth quarter to build a 71-54 advantage early in the final frame. The Trailblazers trimmed the lead to 73-59 with a Myers layup and a Maile Richardson trey, but the home squad again responded, this time with a 16-2 run to extend the lead to 89-61. DSU closed the game on a 9-0 run behind 3-pointers by VanCampen and Madi Loftus to push the score to the final tally of 89-70.

Dixie State shot 46 percent (27-of-58) from the field, 29 percent (7-of-24) from 3-point range and 75 percent (9-of-12) from the free-throw line. VanCampen led three DSU players in double figures with 20 points and five rebounds. Martin finished with 13 points, six assists and five rebounds, while Myers added 10 points, four rebounds and two steals.

The Trailblazers return to St. George to host their first home RMAC back-to-back games next week. DSU will host New Mexico Highlands on Friday and CSU-Pueblo on Saturday.