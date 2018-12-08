GRANTSVILLE — Cyprus junior forward Pablo Torres hit a corner 3-pointer as time expired to beat Grantsville 56-55 on Friday.

“The kids stayed with it, even though it was a broken play,” Cyprus head coach Tre Smith said. “We just hit a big shot. That’s what it comes down to sometimes, and we did that tonight.”

Down by one with 12 seconds left, Cyprus inbounded the ball to senior guard Logan Hendrickson. Hendrickson put up a 3-pointer with about four seconds left and it was blocked by Grantsville junior forward Jackson Sandberg. Cyprus grabbed the loose ball, Torres called for it from the corner and knocked down the clutch shot to give Cyprus its third win of the season.

Torres finished with five points in the game, both field goals falling in the fourth quarter.

“We got some stops, defensively. I thought the press started working a little bit better,” Grantsville head coach Bryan Detweiler said of the final quarter. “I think we went up with a sense of urgency and attacked it more. We got a little bit of an advantage down in the block that we were able to exploit. It just led to a stop, a made basket and another stop.

Grantsville erased a 47-32 Cyprus lead with a 15-0 run that spanned more than eight minutes in the third and fourth quarters, highlighted by a number of forced turnovers out of a 1-2-2 full-court press. Cyprus was limited to nine points in the last 10 minutes of the game — six of which came during the 19 seconds before the buzzer.

“They fought their butts off. The thing about Grantsville is, and I told my kids before the game started, they’re tough,” Smith said. “They’re hard-nosed guys. They’re competitive. They don’t lack in that category at all. I knew it was going to be a tough game. We’re not going to come in here and blow anybody out of the water, and they weren’t going to blow us out. It was going to be tight, close and it came down to who was going to make the right plays.”

In the first half, the Cowboys looked to have their best performance of the season, playing with a defensive intensity that caused Smith to burn a pair of timeouts in the first quarter. Were it not for Cyprus junior guard Jordan Orozco’s 3-pointer with five seconds left, the Cowboys would have gone into the second quarter with a 15-8 lead.

The Cowboys lost the second quarter 21-8 and shot a dismal 12 of 25 from the free-throw line over the course of the game.

“That would definitely have helped,” Detweiler said. “This game was a really good learning experience for us tonight. There were steps in the right direction.”

Sandberg had a team-high 15 points, while junior forward Ammon Bartley and senior guard Izaiah Sanders each chipped in eight.

The loss brings Grantsville to 1-5. The Cowboys will next face Emery on the road at 7 p.m. on Friday. Cyprus improved to 3-1 and will take on West at home Tuesday.

Cyprus junior forward Noah Burbidge led the visitors with 20 points, and Hendricksen had 14.

“I think what Coach Detweiler is doing here is a great job, and I respect the man to death,” Smith said. “I’m happy to have our friendship and hope he does well.”