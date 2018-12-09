SALT LAKE CITY — The wind is howling and the snow is piling up … and then the power goes out.

So what now?

There are four things Rocky Mountain Power wants customers to remember:

Don’t rely on your neighbors. Reporting an outage helps the company restore service. The more customers there are reporting a power outage, the better the information dispatch personnel has to work with in pinpointing the area and identifying the issue.

Be prepared. Having a power outage kit — complete with flashlights, a battery-operated radio, blankets, water and extra batteries — can be extremely helpful when the lights go out. It’s also handy to have a portable backup battery for your mobile device.

Stay safe. Don’t use kerosene or propane heaters inside without proper ventilation. If someone in your home is using life-saving medical equipment, be sure to have a back-up system and a plan of action for an outage.

Rocky Mountain Power will send a text. In the past, customers would call or go online for updates on outages. But a new program allows customers to receive text or email updates on an outage, including changes to the estimated time of restoration and cause. Additionally, customers can report an outage and get status alerts anytime by texting OUT or STAT to 759677.

Customers can also report an outage at rockymountainpower.net, via the Rocky Mountain Power mobile app, or by phone at 1-877-508-5088, and track outages on the Utah outage map.