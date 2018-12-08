PROVO — The Cougars are headed back to the NCAA women's volleyball national semifinals — and this time it came at Texas' expense.
A year after being knocked out by Texas in the Round of 16, BYU (31-1) swept the Longhorns in front of a soldout Smith Fieldhouse on Saturday night (25-23, 25-23 and 25-21) in the regional finals.
It's the third time the No. 4-seeded Cougars have advanced this far and the first time since 2014. BYU will face either Stanford or Penn State on Thursday in Minneapolis.
"There's a lot of love in my heart for this team," BYU coach Heather Olmstead told ESPN after the match.
Roni Jones-Perry led the team with 25 kills on a .367 hitting percentage while Mary Lake had 17 digs and an ace. The Cougars trailed in each set — for long stretches in the first and third — but closed each set well.
