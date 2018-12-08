PROVO — The Cougars are headed back to the NCAA women's volleyball national semifinals — and this time it came at Texas' expense.

A year after being knocked out by Texas in the Round of 16, BYU (31-1) swept the Longhorns in front of a soldout Smith Fieldhouse on Saturday night (25-23, 25-23 and 25-21) in the regional finals.

BYU sweeps No. 5 Texas, 25-23, 25-23, 25-21 to advance to the NCAA National Semifinals. Notorious RJP with 25 (!!!!) kills in 49 swings. #NCAAVB pic.twitter.com/Uk3fcbet0k — Sean Walker (@ActuallyDSW) December 9, 2018

final point was a block error by Texas on an RJP kill attempt. Match was a lot more competitive than a straight set win would indicate, but Cougars just closed out strong. RJP really stepped up big late in sets 2 and 3 — Brandon Gurney (@BrandonCGurney) December 9, 2018

It's the third time the No. 4-seeded Cougars have advanced this far and the first time since 2014. BYU will face either Stanford or Penn State on Thursday in Minneapolis.

"There's a lot of love in my heart for this team," BYU coach Heather Olmstead told ESPN after the match.

BYU is headed to the Regional Finals for the first time since 2014!!👏🎉🔊 pic.twitter.com/psbOJapfvX — NCAA Volleyball (@NCAAVolleyball) December 8, 2018

Roni Jones-Perry led the team with 25 kills on a .367 hitting percentage while Mary Lake had 17 digs and an ace. The Cougars trailed in each set — for long stretches in the first and third — but closed each set well.

RJP named regional MVP (duh.) Lake, Haddock-Eppich and Gneiting named all-tourney team — Brandon Gurney (@BrandonCGurney) December 9, 2018

