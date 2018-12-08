SALT LAKE CITY — Zac Seljaas had a front-row seat to Yoeli Child’s posterizing tomahawk dunk over Both Gach and Novak Topalovic in BYU’s 74-59 win over Utah in the Zion’s Bank Beehive Classic Saturday matinee in Vivint Arena.

Seljaas wasn’t surprised. “We see that every day in practice. We were just waiting for it to come out in a game, and there wasn’t a better game for it to happen than against Utah,” said the junior from Bountiful.

Childs scored 31 and had 11 rebounds. TJ Haws added 18 and was a silky closer at the end. Seljaas himself had his best game of the season in a big supporting role with 11 points, six boards and five steals. He, too, had a little banshee inside himself.

“He’s an amazing player and he just keeps getting better every game,” Seljaas said of Childs, who missed just three of the 16 shots he attempted. “He gets better as a player and as a teammate. He’s a guy everyone wants to be around. Everyone loves Yoeli. He’s the happiest dude and it’s just great to see the success he’s having.”

Dave Rose watched his squad finish the week on an emotional high. It started as a disaster in a loss to Weber State in Ogden the Saturday prior. The bus ride back to Provo was a funeral buggy. By midweek, he witnessed a spark in a win over Utah State in Provo.

The alternative would have been a Cougar horror story, losing to the Wildcats, Aggies and Utes.

Nightmare avoided.

Seljaas was all over the court in this one. He penetrated more than at any time this season He attacked the rim and was active on defense. In fact, the entire team played far better defense than witnessed any other time this season.

Seljaas said that was by design.

That loss in Ogden got the entire team to do some soul-searching about what exactly they needed to do. They decided they needed to play with more emotion, be aggressive, play for each other and try to get each other involved.

“We knew we weren’t in a good place after that loss,” said Seljaas. “We wanted to be in the right place, but we were not there mentally. We came together and said this is a new start this week. We decided how we wanted to come out and practice and play every day and that we were going to do it for each other. That’s kind of how the week went and how it is going to be.”

Seljaas said it wasn’t a matter of working harder. “Everybody on this team works hard every day. It was more of a matter of putting our best effort forward for each other. We wanted to win every loose ball. We wanted to be the toughest guy or the strongest guy,” he explained.

“We all had emotion and we all wanted to win really bad. We put 110 percent out there today,” said Seljaas. “We just left it on the court.”

Beginning on Monday, it was a call to action by committee for the Cougars.

“Probably as a team, this was the best we’ve played,” said Seljaas who said his mindset to attack wasn’t just a game plan directed at him, but Rose wanted it for the entire team, to “get everyone” involved.

“To be able to penetrate, get it in and make a play for a teammate, that’s how our team is going to succeed.”

That was never more evident than the opening minutes of the second half with the Cougars protecting a four-point halftime lead. Childs, Seljaas and Haws exploded in a 17-3 run on Utah and led 45-28 in five minutes. Much of that was defensive plays, a steal, a pair of blocks and a lot of emotion in getting to 50-50 loose balls and rebounds.

“We always go out there and just want to win so bad. It always starts in that second half. The first four minutes of every second half is when you prove you really want to win. We told ourselves and we told each other we were going to put it to them from the start because we wanted this win more than anybody else. It was a lot of fun.”

The Utes, short on experience and without two players who have been granted releases, kept in the game early with 3-point makes.

But Childs was too tough for the Utes. He hit myriad left- and right-hand floaters, a pair of dunks and layins and was deadly with his fade-away. When Utah committed help in its defense on Childs, Seljaas and Haws demanded payment.

Childs’ development from a year ago is impressive. He’s not the same guy. The same could be said for the whole squad from seven days ago.

Emotion. Funny how it can work itself into something expansive inside some folks.