SALT LAKE CITY — Utah State improved to 2-1 vs. instate opponents on the season by defeating Weber State 76-67 in Vivint Arena.

Here’s the three main takeaways from Saturday’s game:

• The Aggies jumped out to leads of 9-0 and 32-11 in the first half. Sam Merrill scored eight points in that stretch and ended up with 19 to lead USU.

• Caleb Nero provided a spark off the bench for Weber State in the second half, hitting 4-of-4 shots to bring the Wildcats within six points with 5:52 left. The freshman ended up with a career-high 13 points. WSU continued to press USU, but couldn't get closer than six points down the stretch.

• USU Portuguese duo of guard Diogo Brito and center Neemias Queta had big impacts on the game. Brito led Utah State in both rebounds (nine) and assists (four) to go with his five points. Queta had 13 points, five rebounds, two assists, one steal and three blocks before fouling out.

Next 3 for Utah State (8-2)

Dec. 15 vs. Alabama State (2-4), 7 p.m.

Dec. 20 at Houston (7-0), 6 p.m.

Dec. 28 vs. Eastern Oregon, 7 p.m.

Next 3 for Weber State (5-4)