GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. — Police in Colorado arrested a Utah man for investigation of sexual assault after responding to a panic alarm from a cellphone activated by a juvenile male.

KJCT-TV reports that when Grand Junction officers traced the alarm Thursday, they found the man and juvenile in a car.

The juvenile told police he thought he had arranged a meeting on a social media with a 13- or 14-year-old male. When the juvenile went to meet him, an adult was there who called him by name and told him to get in the car.

Police arrested Aaron Scott Smith, 47, for investigation of sexual assault on a child, internet luring and kidnapping. Jail records didn't indicate whether Smith had a lawyer who could speak on his behalf.

Police didn't say where in Utah he was from.