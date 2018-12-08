ST. GEORGE — A 26-year-old man from northern Utah has been arrested in southern Utah after authorities said they learned of alleged threats to shoot people at a Walmart store and commit suicide by cop.

The Washington County Sheriff's Office says deputies took Milton Bowcutt into custody Thursday night in Virgin after authorities were informed of the alleged threats and investigators in northern Utah reported that Bowcutt had been tracked to the Washington County area.

Bowcutt was jailed in lieu of $10,000 bond for investigation of threat of violence as well as drug and weapons offenses.

Court records don't list a defense attorney who could comment on the allegations.