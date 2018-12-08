SALT LAKE CITY — The BYU Cougars used a strong start to the second half to blow past the Utah Runnin' Utes for the second year in a row on Saturday afternoon at Vivint Arena.

Here are three takeaways from the game.

After a disjointed but back-and-forth first half that saw the Cougars lead by four, 32-28, at the break, BYU started the second on a quick 11-0 run and scored the half’s first 13 points in all to break the game open. The Utes cut the deficit to as little as eight, but couldn't get closer than that and the Cougars went on another surge to close strong.

Childs was dominant for most of the game. He scored BYU’s first 12 points of the afternoon and finished with 31 for the third consecutive game and added 11 rebounds.

Utah struggled to get going offensively for most of the afternoon and finished shooting just 37 percent from the field. Sedrick Barefield led the Utes with 16 points.

Next 3 for Utah:

Sat., Dec. 15 at Kentucky, 3 p.m. MT

Mon, Dec. 17 vs. Florida A&M, 6 p.m. MT

Fri., Dec. 21 vs. Northern Arizona, 7 p.m. MT

Next 3 for BYU:

Wed., Dec. 12 vs. Portland State, 7 p.m. MT

Sat., Dec. 15 at UNLV, 6:30 p.m. MT

Sat., Dec. 22 at San Diego State, 5 p.m. MT