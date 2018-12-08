SALT LAKE CITY — A slow second-half start compounded Utah’s problems in its 74-59 loss to BYU in the Beehive Classic Saturday at Vivint Arena.

Trailing by four at halftime, the Utes returned to the court as flat as a pancake doused with syrup. They were held scoreless for almost six minutes and missed their first seven shots. The Cougars, meanwhile, went on a 13-0 run to seize control of the game.

Utah guard Sedrick Barefield said it was “just a combination” of things that contributed to the poor stretch.

“We knew we had to come out in the second half and be physical and get stops,” Barefield explained. “We know that they’re a physical team and that’s kind of the M.O. on us right now, so we just didn’t do that.”

In his postgame remarks, Utah coach Larry Krystkowiak had similar thoughts — noting it was a combination of things, including BYU’s defense.

“At the end of the day, we weren’t ready to have the same level of physicality that they did,” Krystkowiak said.

And it added up, make that piled up. Rebounding proved to be especially pivotal. BYU held a 21-12 advantage at halftime and a 40-29 edge by game’s end. The Cougars, led by 31 points from forward Yoeli Childs, shot 47.4 percent from the field. The Utes connected at a 38.5 percent clip.

“It’s kind of the nature of basketball,” Krystkowiak said. “We took some ill-advised shots. We missed wide-open shots. But I thought the aggressor won the game.”

Krystkowiak identified the rebounding deficit at halftime, and how BYU started small and scrapped and fought as decisive variables.

“Karma kind of kicks in,” he said. “I think there were a number of loose balls. There were a number of 50/50 rebounds that for whatever reason we don’t come up with and they do. Then guess what? Guess whose shots go in?”

The Utes didn’t get a lot of scoring in the rivalry game. Barefield finished with a team-high 16 points. Timmy Allen and Donnie Tillman added 13 and 10, respectively, to round out the double-digit scorers. The Utes wound up missing 20 shots from 3-point range.

The game featured eight lead changes and five ties before the Cougars began to create some distance with a late 11-3 run in the first half and later with the early outburst after halftime.

“They got away from us, no doubt, at the start of the second half. They hit some big shots,” Krystkowiak said. “I know in the start of the second half we got outscrapped.”

Krystkowiak recalled having two guys fighting for a rebound twice during the stretch and then having a clean board stripped from a Utah player’s hands on another occasion.

“It was like a comedy of errors, our inability to secure a ball,” Krystkowiak said. “So I think the story was on the glass.”

Then there were the shooting woes.

“When you get open shots you have to make them and you can complicate the rest of the storyline as much as you want,” Krystkowiak continued. “But the open shots that we were presented, we didn’t make them at a high enough clip. And I thought we took some of that baggage with us to the defensive end at that point. Then you get deflated.”