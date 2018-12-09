SALT LAKE CITY — You probably noticed him in the NBA League Pass barbershop commercial.

He’s also sporting Adidas, making appearances at New Era shops and leaving an imprint in the Utah community.

The brand of Utah Jazz star Donovan Mitchell continues to grow during his sophomore season, and now you can add ambassador of Stance socks to his increasing resume.

In addition to his multi-year sneaker deal with Adidas and partnership with New Era, Mitchell has agreed to become one of Stance’s Punks & Poets with an exclusive line of signature socks that are set to launch this season. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

“I’m excited to partner with the best sock company in the game,” Mitchell said. “Besides being super comfortable, I love being able to wake up and pick a sock that matches my mood. Each pair has a different vibe and unique design, which is really cool.

“Blessed to be able to launch my collab with Stance,” he added. “Hope y’all like what we created.”

Mitchell is now the fourth current NBA player to join the Stance family as a brand ambassador, along with Dwyane Wade, Klay Thompson and reigning MVP James Harden. NBA Hall of Famer Allen Iverson is also a brand ambassador. The multimillion-dollar, high-performance socks and underwear company has been around since 2010, served as the official on-court NBA sock for all players from 2015-17 and is currently the official sock of Major League Baseball.

Stance embraced Mitchell early on in his NBA career, even campaigning for him to win the Rookie of the Year Award with a pair of limited edition socks released to select media members. He also attended Wade’s fourth annual Stance Spades Tournament during 2018 All-Star Weekend in Los Angeles and the inaugural D. Wade Invitational at the Stance World Headquarters in San Clemente, California, this summer.

“The kid is hungry for greatness,” Wade said after the Jazz-Heat game on Dec. 2. “We continued it down at my camp this summer, so that relationship is something that I appreciate and is something that when I’m done with the game I’ll be able to continue to give him what I have.”

Last December, he made an appearance at the Stance store at Utah’s Fashion Place Mall, which drew more than 1,100 fans, with a long line snaked outside the building. That growing relationship has factored into this latest partnership, that will include a signature socks line and another local appearance.

In addition to training with Wade and other stars such as CJ McCollum, Jimmy Butler, Carmelo Anthony and Chris Paul in California during the D. Wade Invitational, he also sat down with Stance’s merchandising and design team to chat about things he would like to see on his signature socks, including colorways and designs.

Obviously, a “Spida” concept is in the works to play off his popular nickname, but so are other cool ideas, such as an emoji one and an inspiration to Utah.

Although certain Mitchell socks will launch during the season, his full line won’t hit stores until next fall, because of the lengthy design process. Stance is planning to showcase a special section for Mitchell in the Utah store with exclusive product in the near future.

"Donovan has proven to be one of the most charismatic, explosive and humble young players in the NBA," says Clarke Miyasaki, chief growth officer of Stance. "With that in mind, we're excited to add him to our roster of Punks & Poets, and we look forward to using our canvasses of socks and underwear to celebrate and showcase Donovan's remarkable style and game.”