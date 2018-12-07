SALT LAKE CITY — Gary Andersen could be headed back to Utah State. Pete Thamel, the national college football writer for Yahoo Sports, sent out a tweet Friday night noting the possibility that Utah's associate head coach could be headed back to Logan.

Sources tell @YahooSports that the Utah State football search is shutting down and interviews have been cancelled. Signs point to former Utah State coach Gary Andersen as top target. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) December 8, 2018

Bruce Feldman of The Athletic also commented on the situation via Twitter.

Looks like donor pressure may push former #OregonState HC Gary Andersen back into the head coaching job at #UtahState. The school shut down its search. This one has gotten really messy there. — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) December 8, 2018

Attempts to reach Andersen about the social media reports were not immediately successful. USU is looking to fill a vacancy created by the departure of Matt Wells to Texas Tech.

Andersen returned to Utah, his alma mater, in January after head coaching stints at Utah State (2009-12), Wisconsin (2013-14) and Oregon State (2015-17). He played at Utah from 1985-88 and served as an assistant for the Utes in previous stints from 1997-2002 and 2004-08.