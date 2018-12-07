SALT LAKE CITY — Gary Andersen could be headed back to Utah State. Pete Thamel, the national college football writer for Yahoo Sports, sent out a tweet Friday night noting the possibility that Utah's associate head coach could be headed back to Logan.Comment on this story
Bruce Feldman of The Athletic also commented on the situation via Twitter.
Attempts to reach Andersen about the social media reports were not immediately successful. USU is looking to fill a vacancy created by the departure of Matt Wells to Texas Tech.
Andersen returned to Utah, his alma mater, in January after head coaching stints at Utah State (2009-12), Wisconsin (2013-14) and Oregon State (2015-17). He played at Utah from 1985-88 and served as an assistant for the Utes in previous stints from 1997-2002 and 2004-08.