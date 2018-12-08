The Westminster men's basketball team (3-3,1-1 RMAC) lost on the road to Black Hills State, 88-55. The Yellow Jackets made 15-of-30 3-pointers for more than half of their points.

Black Hills State scored 10 unanswered points to start the first half and continued on to an 18-point lead, 23-5. The Griffins finally settled into the half and kept the deficit from getting larger but weren't really able to reduce it.

The scoreline remained relatively unchanged for the first five minutes of the second half. The Yellow Jackets got hot and went on a 27-5 run for their largest lead of the game, 37 points. The game coasted to an end with Westminster falling, 88-55.

The Griffins shot 40.4 percent from the field and went 5-of-14 from beyond the arc. They were 8-of-16 from the charity stripe and grabbed 30 rebounds.

Alec Monson scored 15 points to lead the Griffins, and Joonas Tahvanainen scored 10.

Monson and Brandon Warr were the most active on the boards grabbing six rebounds each.

Westminster looks to bounce back against the Hardrockers of South Dakota School of Mines on Saturday at 7:30 p.m.