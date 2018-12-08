Westminster's women's basketball team (4-2, 2-0 RMAC) won its second conference game, upsetting the No. 14 Black Hills State Yellow Jackets, 92-89.

The teams played to a 22-22 first-half stalemate. Westminster outscored the home side by two points in the second quarter and three points in the third for a five-point lead.

Westminster held its largest lead, seven points, in the fourth quarter. With two minutes remaining in the quarter, Black Hills State tied the game, 74-74, and hit a three to take the lead after stealing the ball on the next possession.

With the game on the line, Hunter Krebs drained a three and tied the game with two seconds remaining, sending the game into overtime. Denise Gonzalez, Krebs and Kaitlin Toluono combined for 12 overtime points, enough for the road win.

"We never quit. We needed everyone tonight to battle and we did," head coach Shelley Jarrard said. "Black Hills is a great team; tough, big and they shot the three very well."

The teams weren't separated by much. The Griffins shot 51.7 percent from the field, making 8-of-20 from three, and shot 75.9 percent from the charity stripe, making 22-of-29. Black Hills State finished 44.4 percent from the field, making 10-of-25 from three, and shot 78.9 percent from the stripe, making 15-of-19.

Gonzalez, Krebs and Kaylee Carlsen scored double-digit points. Gonzalez led the team with 27, while Krebs and Carlsen each scored 19.

Toluono scored some crucial points down the stretch. She scored nine points, all from the free-throw line, coming in the fourth quarter and overtime.

Westminster grabbed 39 rebounds, 10 offensive and 29 defensive, five more than the Yellow Jackets, who had 11 offensive and 23 defensive rebounds. Toluono led the effort under the rim grabbing 11 rebounds. Krebs was second with six, and Carlsen, Gonzalez and Sicilee Williams all pulled down five.

"Kaitlin is just a gamer. We need a board, she gets it. We need a stop, she tends to make one," Jarrard commented.

"Rian and Sis defended their tails off.

"Carlsen can be so deadly with her three and her ability to drive. Her scoring was needed tonight.

"Krebs is truly amazing. What a big-time shot to tie the game.

"Denise's will to win has no match. My expectations are very high, yet hers are somehow higher — and that's what makes her an exceptional player."

Westminster finishes the trip in Grand Rapids, South Dakota, where it will take on South Dakota School of Mines, which lost to Dixie State, 70-62.