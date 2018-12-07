AMERICAN FORK — A night after overcoming a seven-point deficit in the final 20 seconds and then winning in overtime, Bingham nearly gave a similar win to Olympus in the semifinals of the Utah Elite 8 on Friday night.

Down nine with under two minutes remaining, Olympus whittled Bingham’s lead to two and had a 3-point attempt in the final seconds to win it but the baseline jumper rattled off the rim and Bingham hung on for a 61-57 victory.

“I’m proud of my guys. We find ways to win games and we almost found a way to lose it tonight,” said Bingham coach Jake Schroeder.

Bingham advances to the championship game of the Utah Elite 8 against American Fork on Saturday at 5 p.m.

Luke Tueller led Bingham with 15 points while Myles Youngblood added 14 as Bingham improved to 4-0 on the season.

Bingham shot 44 percent while Olympus struggled from the field shooting just 26 percent.

It was a scrappy win for the Miners, but it’s the type of game Schroeder said his team might see a lot of this year.

“I think that’s how we’re going to have to play this year and I think maybe we caught Rylan (Jones) and even Jeremy Dowdell on a good night. They play a lot of minutes, they’re expected to do a lot for their teams. I like to think some of our pressure and some of the things we did affected that,” said Schroeder.

Jones still led all scorers with 27 points while Dowdell added 19, but they were a combined 11 of 36 from the field and just 4 of 19 from 3-point range.

Jones got to the free throw line on multiple occasions in the final minute — including twice after getting fouled on 3-point shots — which nearly helped the Titans rally for the win.

“He still scored 27 points, he’s that good of a player, but Myles Youngblood was pesky enough to bother him a little bit,” said Schroeder.