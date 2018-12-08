The Dixie State women’s basketball team rallied from a 12-point second-half deficit on Friday for a 70-62 victory over South Dakota Mines in Rapid City, South Dakota.

The comeback propelled the Trailblazers (4-1, 1-1 RMAC) to their first conference win as a member of the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference. Morgan Myers led the DSU attack, finishing with a career-high 23 points to go with two rebounds, two assists, two blocks and two steals. Myers converted 8-of-11 shots from the field in the win, including 3-of-4 field goals from beyond the arc and 4-of-4 free throw attempts.

South Dakota Mines built a 19-10 lead in the opening quarter before Dixie State closed the frame with a 7-2 run to pull within 21-17. Myers kept the Trailblazers within striking distance during the frame, draining back-to-back triples midway through the period.

The Hardrockers gained control of the game during the next 14 minutes of game time, building a 36-27 halftime lead before pushing the advantage to the game-high mark of 12 points at 41-29 early in the third quarter.

Lisa VanCampen stopped the SD Mines run with a 3-pointer four minutes into the third frame before Myers trimmed the lead to 41-36 with a steal and a traditional three-point play on the ensuing possession. The Trailblazers added two more baskets, a jumper by VanCampen and a Mariah Martin shot in the lane before the home squad answered with a 3-pointer. But the momentum had swung. DSU closed the third quarter on a 19-7 run to tie the game at 48-48.

The Trailblazers picked up where they left off in the fourth quarter when Martin converted layups on their first two possessions of the period to build their first lead of the game at 52-48. And Dixie State did not relinquish the lead, answering each Hardrocker basket to clinch the 70-62 win. Myers scored eight points in the quarter, including two crucial traditional three-point plays, to keep the visitors in front.

Dixie State shot 44 percent (26-of-58) from the field, 27 percent (6-of-22) from 3-point range and 85 percent (12-of-14) from the free-throw line. Myers’ career night led the way, while Martin finished with 18 points on 7-of-13 shooting and VanCampen added nine points and five rebounds.

The Trailblazers wrap up their two-game trip with their first trip Spearfish, South Dakota, to take on No. 14 Black Hills State on Saturday at 4 p.m.