The BYU women's basketball team (6-2) has grown well-accustomed to playing on the road this season and will want to show its best when taking on rival Utah (7-0) at the Huntsman Center Saturday night. The game tips off at 7 p.m. and will be televised live on the Pac-12 Network.

The Cougars have fared well on the road this season, winning four of five road games, although they'll need to take it to another level to get past a Ute team that looks to be their biggest test yet. Last time out saw BYU take a 77-51 win over Utah Valley after taking a tough 67-64 loss to Southern Utah the game before.

Utah, meanwhile, hasn't dropped a game and has largely wallopped its competition while the Cougars have won most of their games by relatively slim margins. The Utes are also coming off win, 85-47 over Utah Valley.

"I think when we are in the transition game and our defense gets our offense going, we are pretty good," head coach Lynne Roberts said following the Utes' win over Utah Valley. "We are pretty fast and we have five players on the floor at any time that can score, and that is fun. I think our half-court execution needs to get better though. I think we need to work the shot clock a little better. We need to learn to settle down."

The Utes are led by 6-foot-3 senior forward Megan Huff who averages 19.6 points per game and 9.6 rebounds, along with ironically-named Daneesha Provo, who averages 14 points.

The Cougars pose a relatively young team led by freshman guard Shaylee Gonzales, who averages a team-high 16.9 points along with guards Brenna Chase and Paisley Johnson, who average 12.9 and 12.6 points, respectively.

Utah has enjoyed a lot of success against in-state opponents, holding a 118-42 record versus division one in-state team which includes a 64-40 record versus BYU.