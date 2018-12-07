It's been widely expected for months that the Utah Jazz would wear a new green jersey for their Christmas Day game against the Portland Trail Blazers, with the NBA dubbing it the "Earned" edition.

On Friday, 18 days before the game, a green Jazz jersey was leaked via Twitter. The Twitter user indicated that the threads were at Dick's Sporting Goods but quickly taken off the store floor.

A source confirmed to the Deseret News that the jersey in the photo is, in fact, the Jazz's 'Earned' edition.

A source just confirmed to me that these are the Jazz’s new “Earned” edition unis for sure. https://t.co/6letiXIC1N — Eric Woodyard (@E_Woodyard) December 8, 2018

Only the teams that made the playoffs last season will have an 'Earned' edition jersey this season. The source indicated that all of the edition's jerseys will be unveiled next week. Teams will debut them at various times throughout the winter.

A league wide announcement of the NBA’s “Earned” Edition unis is scheduled for next week. — Eric Woodyard (@E_Woodyard) December 8, 2018

Five games will be played on Christmas Day.

Before the season began, the Jazz tweeted out a game-by-game schedule of which jerseys they would be wearing, but only 71 of the 82 regular season games were accounted for, leaving open the possibility that the 'Earned' edition jerseys could be worn numerous times after Christmas Day.