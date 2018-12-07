SALT LAKE CITY — A registered nurse convicted of sexually assaulting three patients in critical care was ordered Friday to spend at least 11 years and up to life in prison.

Adam Tae Kyun Lim, 55, of Herriman, acted as though he was checking on three women in two Utah hospitals but actually was engaging in sexual behavior that they didn't consent to, court documents show. The assaults occurred at Intermountain Medical Center and St. Mark's Hospital between 2009 and 2014.

A jury in October found Lim guilty of two counts of object rape, a first-degree felony, and a charge of forcible sexual abuse, a second-degree felony.

In 2009, a woman being treated for Crohn's Disease at St. Mark's Hospital saw Lim walk into her room and appear to check on something, but he instead put his hand between her legs, she told investigators.

Five years later, a woman who was at Intermountain Medical Center to have her leg amputated also was the victim of object rape by Lim, who told her he was checking her catheter, according to charges. She pushed his hand away and told him to stop but he said he was examining the device.

And another former patient at Intermountain said she was inappropriately touched by Lim in 2015, when he claimed to be checking the EKG monitor on her shoulders and offered her a glass of champagne.

Intermountain has said previously that Lim worked there for four years and was terminated in February. Records from the Utah Division of Occupational and Professional Licensing show Lim's professional license has been suspended.

Judge Vernice Trease ordered Lim to serve two back-to-back terms of at least five years and up to life in prison on the object rape convictions, plus an additional consecutive sentence of one to 15 years for the sexual abuse felony.