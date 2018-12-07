Ryan Gorrell plays "Opulent" at EAE Play, an annual event hosted by the University of Utah's Entertainment Arts and Engineering video game development program in Salt Lake City on Friday. The event showcases U. students' video games that are currently under development. Entertainment Arts and Engineering, under the U.'s College of Engineering, launched in 2007 and has quickly become one of the most highly regarded video game development programs in the nation, having been ranked the No. 1 video game program in the nation for three of the last six years by the Princeton Review.

