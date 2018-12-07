SALT LAKE CITY — Find a popular, recently cancelled TV show and you can set your watch by how long it takes fans to make a pitch for its revival. Some efforts are more successful than others, but few are truly newsworthy. A petitionby a group of fans for Hallmark's “Signed, Sealed, Delivered” may be an exception.

“I started this petition because I saw the need from all the fans wanting answers from Hallmark for a renewal,” said Fotoula Boustris, a dedicated member of the fan group POstables, in an email interview. “I want to show Hallmark and the executives the amount of viewers that love and appreciate this wonderful show.”

The POstables' petition is unique in that it does not call for a revival because, thus far, the popular series has not been cancelled. Rather, the fans are getting nervous that word of a renewal is long past-due and don’t want the network to think there is any mystery about their love for the show.

The dedicated fan base has been clamoring for more of their favorite show — which is about a group of postal detectives who brave all odds to deliver life-changing letters that never arrived — for over a year. And while the latest offering, “To the Altar,” premiered this summer they are nervous about the future.

While previous efforts seemed to fizzle out, the petition's appeal has sparked involvement from some of the main cast.

Crystal Lowe plays the role of Rita Haywith and is excited to see the growing momentum behind the petition. “I’m thrilled,” she said. “But not surprised. I’m telling you, these POstables are a force to be reckoned with and whatever the outcome, I just hope they know how amazing they all are.”

"'Signed, Sealed, Delivered’ brings light and love and spreads it like butter cream icing,” said Kristin Booth, the actress who plays the role of Shane McInerney. “Perhaps I’ve been watching too many baking shows of late,” she joked.

Booth was quick with her light-hearted analogy, but explains there is a more serious reason to ensure the show’s survival.

“Faith, values and moral fiber are the cornerstones of ‘Signed, Sealed, Delivered,'” she said. “That’s pretty rare to find on television these days. I think that alone draws an audience thirsty for programming they can share with their families.”

Family-values programming may sound like a cliché, but petition organizer Boustris said the show truly becomes a part of those that watch it.

“Families actually have said to us that (they) have long discussions after each movie,” she said.

“What other show does that to you?” she asked. “(It) brings back faith, family values and life lessons that the world is in need (of) right now.”

Copyright 2014 Crown Media United States LLC/Photographer:Andrew Eccles "Signed, Sealed, Delivered For Christmas" (2014) with Kristin Booth, Eric Mabius, Crystal Lowe and Geoff Gustafson.

POstables seem to agree. Among the many reasons listed online for signing the petition, the importance of family values repeatedly appeared.

“I signed because ‘Signed, Sealed, Delivered’ is so unique; there’s nothing else like it on TV,” wrote Marybeth Rudzinski on Twitter. “It features all kinds of warm (and) supportive relationships; it encourages viewers to want to be honest (and kind) in their own corners of the world.”

“I signed because I found inspiration (and) people who show respect and love for others,” wrote Jane Wilkinson, who goes by the Twitter handle Blair. “This world needs its role models, hope, inspiration and sense of family.”

Messages have poured in from around the world testifying to the tangible impact of the show, but petition signers are desperate to know if their message will get through.

Hallmark Movies & Mysteries does not have an announcement as to the future of the series, but network executive Michelle Vicary was so anxious to acknowledge the efforts of the POstables, she literally composed a message in between Christmas TV spots that dominate her busy winter schedule.

“We are so grateful that fans found ‘Signed, Sealed, Delivered’ and that they have been so faithful and dedicated to it and the talented cast and crew,” she wrote in an email. “Hallmark has the greatest TV fans of any network. We know how lucky we are to have such a devoted fan base.”

Vicary explained there are not currently any new episodes scheduled for 2019, but said this summer’s production of “To the Altar” was highly rated and previous episodes will continue to be available.

“'Signed, Sealed, Delivered’ will always have a home on Hallmark because we have 10 two-hour movies and 10 episodes of the one-hour series,” she said. “And when a network is fortunate enough to be paired with (writer) Martha Williamson, you never say never.”