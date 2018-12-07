BERYL, Iron County — A 24-year-old man was listed in critical condition Thursday morning after spending the night pinned under a car, officials said.

When a passerby drove by a dairy in Beryl, Iron County, on Thursday morning, he noticed the man underneath the Volkswagen car. The car was on the man's pelvic area, causing damage to his legs and lower extremities, Iron County Sheriff's Lt. Del Schlosser said.

The passerby lifted the vehicle off the man, Schlosser said.

"By removing that car, because it'd been on him so long, by the time responders got there, that had a negative affect on him and we were unable to ask any questions of him. He was unresponsive at that time," Schlosser said.

Authorities do not know how he got stuck beneath the vehicle, Schlosser said.

The man was flown to Dixie Regional Medical Center in critical condition. The lieutenant did not have an update on his condition as of Friday afternoon.

The man's name was not released but Schlosser said he is from the Beryl area.