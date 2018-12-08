SALT LAKE CITY — Ever wondered what it sounds like to be on the surface of Mars? Well, thanks to NASA’s latest mission, we have an idea.

What’s going on: NASA’s InSight lander has just sent an audio recording from Mars back to Earth.

According to Vox, this is the first time in history that humans have ever heard sound from the red planet.

that humans have ever heard sound from the red planet. CBS News reported that the audio, which was shared in a video by NASA, captures the sound of a northwest Martian wind blowing at 10 to 15 mph .

. Newsweek noted that the wind sound is very low-pitch and is best heard with headphones on.

Listen to the recording below:

Reaction: "Capturing this audio was an unplanned treat," said Bruce Banerdt, InSight principal investigator at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) in a statement. "But one of the things our mission is dedicated to is measuring motion on Mars, and naturally that includes motion caused by sound waves."

How?: NASA explained that the audio is wind vibrations picked up by two sensors on the lander and not an actual recording from a microphone. However, the Mars rover that will be launched in 2020 will have microphones aboard.