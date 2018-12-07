SALT LAKE CITY — Susan Loesser, the daughter of the composer of “Baby, It’s Cold Outside,” just gave her take on the controversy surrounding the 1944 classic.

What’s going on: I reported earlier this week that “Baby, It’s Cold Outside” was recently banned by a radio station in Cleveland, Ohio, after listeners complained the song didn’t jibe well with the #MeToo movement.

Loesser’s take: Now Loesser, the daughter of Frank Loesser, who wrote the song back in 1944 for himself and his wife, has her own take.

"Bill Cosby ruined it for everybody," she told NBC News. “Way before #MeToo, I would hear from time to time people call it a date rape song. I would get annoyed because it’s a song my father wrote for him and my mother to sing at parties. But ever since Cosby was accused of drugging women, I hear the date rape thing all the time."

She said her dad would be “furious” at the radio station’s decision to ban the song.

"I think it would be good if people looked at the song in the context of the time," she said. “It was written in 1944.”

"People used to say 'what’s in this drink' as a joke. You know, 'this drink is going straight to my head so what’s in this drink?' Back then it didn’t mean 'you drugged me.'"

Not alone: Other radio stations in Colorado, California and Toronto similarly banned the song. Listeners in Colorado responded to the decision, leading that radio station to start a poll to determine the fate of the song, which I wrote about this week.

Flashback: “Saturday Night Live” linked the holiday classic to Cosby back in 2015, USA Today reported. The skit aired just days after the comedian, who was accused by 60 women of drugging and assaulting them, was charged with criminal sexual assault.