SALT LAKE CITY — It’s the … the … the … the … the Grinch!
What’s going on: Build-A-Bear has just released a new plush doll modeled after the famous Dr. Seuss character. The new line of Grinch toys includes a younger version of the creature and a regular one, Popsugar reports.
- The toy will be covered in green fur and include a small smirk, which is often seen on the Grinch's face.
Cost: The new toy will cost $12.50.
- You can buy a larger version for $25.
- You can also buy an unstuffed version that you can bring to a Build-A-Bear store.
Why it matters: The new toy arrives just about a month after the new animated film “The Grinch” hit theaters.
- “Build-A-Bear wants to make sure kids everywhere can appreciate the classic, and what a better way to appeal to a film's youngest viewers than through toys? The real Grinch may be green, hairy and human-sized, but his plush lookalike is sure to win the hearts of Christmas lovers of all ages,” according to Bustle.