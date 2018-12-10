It's time to return Election Day to Election "Day." Reports out of California indicate that a newly instituted law has facilitated ballot harvesting, a process by which any third party — including political operatives — can collect and submit mail-in ballots.

Over the weeks following the election, ballot harvesting in California resulted in the reversal of several House elections, thus raising the spectre of election fraud. Proponents of the new law claim they are only facilitating the enfranchisement of eligible voters, but can political operatives be trusted to gather every ballot?

In Utah we witnessed the painfully slow process of vote tabulation in the 4th Congressional District race. No doubt there were absentee and mail-in ballots to count, but it's hard to believe that results wouldn't have been available much sooner if elections were held on one day, then tabulated rapidly with modern technology.

Responsible citizens will recognize their solemn duty to study the issues, then vote, and they will happily cast their vote on Election Day. Voting by mail may be convenient, but can be fraudulently manipulated to the benefit of one candidate or issue. Let's limit casting votes to Election Day and essentially eliminate the risk of fraud.

Rex Ripplinger

Provo