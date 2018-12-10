A lighthearted look at news of the day:

This is the most hectic and tiring time of the year. I deserve a hot chocolate break after clicking the send button on my annual Christmas email and sitting in line at the Amazon checkout stand. And don’t get me started about having to search through old emails to find the hot links on my relatives’ wish lists. It’s a wonder anyone has energy left to open the front door and collect the day’s porch deliveries.

---

OK, so our grandparents had it a little harder — actually going to stores to look through the inventory on hand to buy their gifts. But they never had to try to remember passwords before they could pay.

---

The recent recall of romaine lettuce could have been a huge health catastrophe — if overweight Americans actually cared about salad.

---

Turns out Americans are just fine eating triple cheeseburgers without romaine lettuce. Who says the pioneers didn’t pass down their ability to sacrifice to this generation?

----

Congress last week passed a two-week budget extension. This means the government might shut down just in time for Christmas. Maybe it’s time to cancel that Christmas Eve trip to Yellowstone.

---

Without this budget extension, the government might have shut down last Thursday. Either way, if President Donald Trump lets the hard decisions go until the new Congress is sworn in next month, he can cross “border wall” off his list to Santa.

---

People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals, or PETA in polite society, has issued a statement urging people to stop using clichés that are insensitive to animals. For instance, instead of saying, “Kill two birds with one stone,” we should say, “Feed two birds with one scone.” Oh sure — and next thing you know those greasy scones will be spreading heart disease all over bird land.

---

Judging by the response in Twitter-land, the public isn’t too impressed by PETA’s campaign. Turns out we like bringing home the bacon, beating dead horses and making people guinea pigs, even if we draw the line at feeding guinea pigs romaine lettuce.