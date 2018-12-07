SOUTH SALT LAKE — Police on Friday asked for the public's help finding a man charged in a 16-year-old girl's 2016 drug death.

Police are searching for David Oliver Glatzer, 42, of South Salt Lake, who is believed to be homeless, according to South Salt Lake Police Sgt. Matthew Oehler.

A $1 million warrant was issued for his arrest.

Glatzer is described as 6 feet tall and 175 pounds, with blue eyes and brown hair. South Salt Lake police ask anyone who knows where he is to contact them at 801-840-4000.

Glatzer was charged last week in 3rd District Court with manslaughter, a second-degree felony, as well as endangerment of a child or elder adult, and unlawful sexual conduct with a 16 or 17-year-old, both third-degree felonies.

In November 2016, according to the charges, police responded to Glatzer's home and found the girl, who was not identified in court documents, "in a shower without a pulse." She was declared dead the next day in a hospital.

Glatzer told police he taught the girl he'd met at a TRAX station how to prepare and smoke heroin and then gave her gabapentin, which is used to treat seizures, before they had sex, charges state.

When the girl became ill, charges state, Glatzer told police he put her to bed. In the morning, he found her "turning blue and not breathing," according to the charges.

"Glatzer did not call for help for approximately two hours, instead putting (the girl) in a cold shower to revive her," police said.