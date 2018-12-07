NORTH OGDEN — A man was arrested Friday after allegedly kidnapping a woman and leading police on a chase through Ogden Canyon before crashing.

Kenly Lemaster, 28, was arrested for investigation of kidnapping, evading arrest, driving under the influence, possession of a controlled substance and other traffic violations, the Weber County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.

According to authorities, dispatchers received a call at 4:08 a.m. from a woman who told them she'd been kidnapped by a man with a gun and was in the kidnapper's vehicle. She "didn't know her current location, or have any information about the vehicle or suspect," the office said.

Dispatchers got the phone's location from the woman's 911 call.

"A deputy responded to the area of Ogden Canyon and observed a vehicle traveling east through the canyon which was consistent with the time frame of the 911 call," officials said.

The deputy tried to stop the vehicle but the driver led the deputy on a chase into the Ogden Valley area. The deputy stopped pursuing because the woman was trying to jump out of the alleged kidnapper's moving vehicle, the office said.

North Ogden police waited at the North Ogden Divide and tried to stop the vehicle, "and again it fled," officials said.

The vehicle finally crashed in the area of 3900 North and 450 East in North Ogden, where Lemaster was taken into custody, according to the office.

No injuries were reported in the crash.