BOUNTIFUL — Businesses on Main Street can apply for grant of up to $50,000 to give their shops a face-lift.

The grant — $25,000 from the Davis Fund for Economic Development and $25,000 from the Bountiful Redevelopment Agency — aims to help increase economic development as well as beautify the street.

The grant may be awarded to one or two projects, with the amount available to an individual project to be determined by the Bountiful Redevelopment Agency.

To be eligible, businesses, among other things, must own or rent a building fronting Main Street between 500 South and 400 North, and the improvements must be to the building's exterior and visible from the Main Street corridor. Preference will be given to retail and restaurant space.

Applications must be completed by Thursday, Jan. 31. For more information, log on to bountifulutah.gov.

Once the agreement has been approved and signed by the city and the applicant, the grant money will be distributed. Work must commence within 60 days of notification of the award, and the improvements must be completed by Dec. 31, 2019.

If successful, the Davis Fund may award grants to additional cities in the future.