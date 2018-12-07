A wide range of stories gave political cartoonists plenty to work with this week.

The death of President George H.W. Bush Nov. 30 was the top story all week.

Lisa Benson

The former president was remembered for being a "gentle soul" and "great man."

A national day of mourning was declared Wednesday.

Scott Stantis

President Bush was laid to rest at the Bush Presidential Library alongside his wife and daughter.

New developments have been made in the ongoing trade war between the United States and China.

The countries agreed to a 90-day tariff cease-fire to allow negotiations.

Scott Stantis

Lisa Benson

President Trump voiced his skepticism about the agreement by tweeting "I am a Tariff Man" Tuesday.

Drew Sheneman

As the Mueller investigation continues, many are wondering what will come of it and how much longer it will continue.

Chan Lowe

Dana Summers

Walt Handelsman

Trump has taken to Twitter to express his frustration with the investigation.

David Horsey

Other cartoons this week covered the continued fallout from the General Motors layoffs and shutdowns announcement and the effect of climate change on the West.

Phil Hands