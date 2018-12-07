Debbie Lance and Jeff Kimber, from Locally Twisted, put the finishing touches on an 85-foot Christmas train made of 15,000 balloons at the Newgate Mall in Ogden on Friday. Artists from Locally Twisted, a company that creates balloon gifts for all events, built the train in three days.

