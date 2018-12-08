The predictable hand-wringing and finger-pointing surrounding Mia Love's loss is missing the point. Certainly ethnicity was a variable, but it pulled both ways. Some were inclined to vote for a black woman because they welcome diverse representation, and others were not.

I believe the far bigger reality is that she represented the only competitive congressional district in Utah. And the Trump-divided Republican party lost this competitive race. She was a casualty of war. She was forced to walk a treacherous line between sucking up to Trump enough to get the Trump-loving Republicans to turn out, while distancing herself enough from Trump that she didn't force the Trump-despising Republicans to vote for McAdams.

Mia lost my vote because she wouldn't stand up for the values I believe the Trump Republicans have sacrificed for a few tactical victories. Do I think the Nancy Pelosi Democrats will better support those values? Of course not. I don't expect them to. That is what I expect of Republicans — and to a large extent, they are a disappointment.

Lee Brinton

Murray