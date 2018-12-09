The inland port was proposed to bring jobs to Utah. Rural Utah is the area most in need of these jobs. This is another example of the Legislature ignoring meaningful job growth and tax base in rural areas.

Let's build this facility along one of the existing rail lines in a rural area. True, there are no airports there, but, since we're investing in job creation, we can build an airport for freight nearby. That way, we can spread growth around the state in areas where there is less congestion.

Marilyn Smith

Holladay