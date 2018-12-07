SALT LAKE CITY — There’s a new trick that can help you unlock almost every “Super Smash Bros. Ultimate” character in a matter of minutes.

The game, which was released Friday, has the largest roster of characters for a “Smash” game ever with 74 playable characters.

However, you only start with eight of the characters when you first begin the game. That means you have to unlock 66 others.

How to unlock: During gameplay, players will be faced with a “Challenger Approaching” screen, where they’ll be challenged to face an unlockable character. If you can beat that character, you will be allowed to use it during your own gameplay.

Characters approach about every 10 minutes or after you complete a specific game mode. This can take hours of playtime to unlock every character

The big trick: Players have discovered a new way to unlock all the characters, according to Business Insider.

All you have to do is reset the timer, which you can do by “by changing the language, going back to versus mode, and playing a single multiplayer,” Business Insider reports.

Explained: “Changing the language closes the software and resets the game, and apparently the ‘Challenger Approaching’ timer, too,” according to Business Insider.

“Repeating this trick will get you a new challenger after just about every Smash match, so long as you're changing the language after each game.”

Another trick: Polygon created a guide on how to unlock characters fast, too.

Start by creating a “Ruleset” in the settings menu and setting the time to 10 minutes.

Add a second player to the game, which might require you to add two Joy-Cons.

Play a 10-minute match. Let either of the players win.

A new character will appear. Defeat the character to unlock them.

After you unlock the character, hit “Home” and then quit the game with “X.”

Relaunch the game and create a two-player, single life match.

Then, a new challenger will appear right after the next match, erasing the need for 10-minute matches.

Watch the video below for more details:

Flashback: As Business Insider reported, players who had the game before launch noticed the trick.

Reactions: Fans are debating whether to embrace the quick unlock tricks, according to Polygon. Some find the delayed gratification appealing, while others consider the unlocking system a little old school.

DLC: Persona 5’s Joker was named as the first official downloadable character for the game, which will give you another new character for the game, The Verge reports.