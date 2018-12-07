SALT LAKE CITY — Looking for stocking stuffers for the angler or hunter on your Christmas list?

How about a getting them a Utah fishing or hunting license?

Licenses can be purchased at the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources’ website at wildlife.utah.gov, a DWR office or from more than 260 fishing and hunting license agents across the state. Combination licenses — which allow the license holder to fish and hunt small game — are also available at the same locations.

To buy a license for someone, all you need is the person's name, their approximate height and weight, eye color, hair color, date of birth, address and phone number.

Licenses can be mailed to either the purchaser or the recipient. It usually takes about seven days for a license to arrive in the mail. Licenses are good for one year beginning on the date of purchase.

Combination licenses are $20 for those 14 to 17, $38 for those 18 to 64, and $29 for those 65 and older; fishing licenses are $5 for those 12 to 13, $16 for those 14 to 17, $34 for those 18 to 64, and $25 for those 65 and older; hunting licenses are $11 for those 13 and under, $16 for those 14 to 17, $34 for those 18 to 64, and $25 for those 65 and older.

For more information or to purchase a license, visit wildlife.utah.gov.